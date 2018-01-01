MockingBot Handoff,
Speed up the design-to-development workflow
Free designers’ hands, meet developers’ needs.
All from one click.
Color Picker
Use Color Picker to identify and record color. We provide the best color solution in the industry.
Slice
Slices for all resolutions of all devices. You can download slices in just one click.
Code
Automatically prepare CSS/Swift/Android code of every element, greatly improving working efficiency.
All-platform Adaptive
Adapt to all platforms of multiple resolutions, accurately conversing all px/dp/pt/em/rem measures of IOS, Android, and PC.
Real-time Inspect
Developers can read specs online through a URL shared by designers.
Automatic specs, and all-platform codes
Import your Sketch files by our Sketch Plugin, MockingBot automatically provides specs and all-platform codes.
CSS/Swift/Android codes of every element, all for you.
The best color solution
Apart from showing the global colors, MockingBot Handoff can demonstrate colors of the current page.
Not enough? Use the Color Picker to choose any color and customize your personal palette.
Group and single Slice download
Import Sketch files, and you can download slices of multiple resolutions.
You can either download all slices in one click, or any single element slice as you need.
Automatic conversion of measures of all platforms
Handoff not only supports the measure conversion of color and resolution between platforms, also allows the manual input of font size of HTML(rem/em).
Let designers focus on real design, Save them from all repetitive work.